Analysts Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Price Target at $29.43

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of HPP traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $27.48. 749,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,371. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -686.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.