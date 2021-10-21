Analyzing Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of the James Financial Group and Lakeland Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lakeland Financial has a consensus price target of $58.91, indicating a potential downside of 23.79%. Given Lakeland Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Financial is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and Lakeland Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group $40.66 million 1.64 $4.98 million N/A N/A Lakeland Financial $239.95 million 8.15 $84.34 million $3.30 23.42

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group 17.02% 10.55% 0.80% Lakeland Financial 39.42% 14.44% 1.60%

Risk and Volatility

Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Lakeland Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of the James Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas. The Mortgage Banking segment offers a variety of mortgage loan products principally within the bank’s market areas. The company was founded on 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, VA.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

