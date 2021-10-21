Analyzing Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) & All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM)

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and All For One Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 5 0 3.00 All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $9.42, indicating a potential upside of 167.52%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than All For One Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of All For One Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and All For One Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming -32.89% -23.44% -17.03% All For One Media 556,520.81% -355.53% 118,258.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and All For One Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 8.18 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -14.67 All For One Media $10,000.00 162.52 -$8.73 million N/A N/A

All For One Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enthusiast Gaming.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp. engages in the development of entertainment and media content. The company specializes in creating, launching, and marketing of original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces motion pictures, pre-recorded music, television, live concert performances, and licensed merchandise. The company holds interest in the projects Crazy for the Boys, Drama-Drama and Dream Street. All For One Media was founded on March 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

