Analyzing Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) & Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 27.78% 12.38% 11.37% Motus GI -8,058.18% -73.19% -40.69%

71.4% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Motus GI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Utah Medical Products and Motus GI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00

Motus GI has a consensus price target of $1.85, suggesting a potential upside of 203.78%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Motus GI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $42.18 million 7.73 $10.80 million N/A N/A Motus GI $100,000.00 293.79 -$19.26 million ($0.60) -1.02

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI.

Volatility & Risk

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Motus GI on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology. The company was founded on April 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company was founded in September, 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

