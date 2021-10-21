Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 1,947 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,467,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,467,000 after purchasing an additional 373,575 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 146,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 34,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $165.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $114.76 and a 52-week high of $165.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

