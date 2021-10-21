Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,358,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC opened at $67.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

