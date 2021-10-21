Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners by 8.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 453,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $117,000.

Get Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners alerts:

NASDAQ ATSPU opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.