Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $227.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $151.39 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

