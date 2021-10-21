Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 10,373 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,373 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,485,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,676,000 after purchasing an additional 164,515 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after purchasing an additional 726,393 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,150,000 after purchasing an additional 51,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,043,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI opened at $70.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.