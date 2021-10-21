Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Announces Earnings Results

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANTM traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $426.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.19. Anthem has a 52-week low of $269.01 and a 52-week high of $425.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Mizuho raised their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.18.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

