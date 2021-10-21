Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $421.09 and last traded at $416.23, with a volume of 19511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $393.75.
The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.
Anthem Company Profile (NYSE:ANTM)
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
