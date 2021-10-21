Anthony J. Wood Sells 80,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $338.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 206.67 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.52 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after buying an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Roku by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,607,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,685,000 after purchasing an additional 278,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

