Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.87

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 511759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATE shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Leede Jones Gab cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.50.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$48.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 20.24 and a current ratio of 21.59.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 million.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.