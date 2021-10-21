Anyswap Trading Down 23% Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.02 or 0.00014381 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 23% lower against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $168.11 million and $9.63 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00068333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00071627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00102349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,774.20 or 1.00089021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.85 or 0.06455598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00022552 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

