Aparna Bawa Sells 1,912 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total value of $524,901.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total value of $496,653.06.

On Friday, September 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $777,925.93.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25.

On Monday, August 9th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total value of $990,603.79.

On Monday, July 26th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $959,773.02.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $274.78. 1,495,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,411. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.11 and a 12 month high of $553.86. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.05 and a 200 day moving average of $328.95.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZM. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.10.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

