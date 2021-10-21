Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,344,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $400,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLS. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

