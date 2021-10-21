APG Asset Management N.V. Buys Shares of 114,300 TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 114,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in TTM Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after purchasing an additional 113,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,183,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,923,000 after purchasing an additional 235,633 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of TTMI opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.30. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

