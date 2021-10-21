APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Kemper stock opened at $65.35 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.