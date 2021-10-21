APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 26,100 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 45.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABCB. Stephens lowered Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

