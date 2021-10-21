APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 31,300 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $108.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.47. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.44.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

