APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 3,400 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of JELD-WEN worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in JELD-WEN by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

In other news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

