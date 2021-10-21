APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 48,500 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.11% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $18,267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 580,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,491,000 after purchasing an additional 52,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 468,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

