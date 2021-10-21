APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of AMC Networks worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,138,000 after buying an additional 64,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,152,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,601,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in AMC Networks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,259,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after buying an additional 62,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,650,000 after purchasing an additional 62,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.