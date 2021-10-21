Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $4,055,116.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,876,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,101 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 618.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $52,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.29. 4,027,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,360. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

