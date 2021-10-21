Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology which address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Applied UV is based in NY. “

AUVI stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. Applied UV has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $53.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a negative net margin of 88.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Applied UV will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUVI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied UV by 22.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

