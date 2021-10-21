AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Raised to $112.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $81.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.77.

Get AppLovin alerts:

NYSE APP opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. Analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 104,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $9,395,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $963,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,035 shares of company stock worth $30,698,305 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.