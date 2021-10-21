AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). AquaBounty Technologies posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million.

AQB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 511,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,819. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $286.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.10. AquaBounty Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 81.69 and a quick ratio of 80.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 175.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 90.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 448,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 3,153.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 827,129 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 716,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 42,011 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 27.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 107,394 shares in the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

