Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,466,000 after buying an additional 61,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,185,000 after purchasing an additional 880,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 854,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,277,000 after purchasing an additional 39,609 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.04. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

