Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 17,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $6,696,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total value of $6,515,520.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total value of $5,154,435.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $5,072,625.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 39 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total value of $14,497.08.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,563 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total value of $580,998.36.

On Monday, August 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total value of $5,088,690.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $394.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.81 and a 200-day moving average of $352.30. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $200.35 and a one year high of $396.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,636,000 after buying an additional 23,814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 367.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,573,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,378,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

