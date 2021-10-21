Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to report $105.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.78 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $110.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $416.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $413.10 million to $418.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $469.68 million, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $478.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.56. 12,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.67. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

