Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.25.

Shares of ABG traded up $12.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,066. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $219.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.