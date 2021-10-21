ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on ASMIY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. AlphaValue upgraded ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $386.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a 52-week low of $137.90 and a 52-week high of $448.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.63 and its 200 day moving average is $347.58.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.81 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

