ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Announces Earnings Results

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $19.86 on Thursday, hitting $787.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $322.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML has a 1 year low of $357.38 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $808.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $725.52.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $2.0938 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

