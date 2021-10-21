ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cheuvreux lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. HSBC lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $16.66.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.
Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.