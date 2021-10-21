ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cheuvreux lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. HSBC lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

