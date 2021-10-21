Asset Management Group Inc. Invests $206,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 257 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $75,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 482.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $80,000. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $221.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.62. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $230.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.81 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.22.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.