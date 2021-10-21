Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.60. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $54.87.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

