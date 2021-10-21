Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Down 6% on Analyst Downgrade

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s stock price fell 6% on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $20.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.45. 63,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,862,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

