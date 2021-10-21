Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $13.41. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 67,552 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVIR. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

