Athene (NYSE:ATH) Trading Up 6.9%

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.51 and last traded at $82.08. Approximately 26,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,296,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. Truist Securities lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.22.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,200 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $154,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,474 shares of company stock worth $1,155,636 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Athene by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 15,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Athene by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Athene by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Athene by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Athene by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

