Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.66

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.51. Aurcana Silver shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 191,111 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Aurcana Silver alerts:

Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.