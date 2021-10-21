Aureus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 2.6% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $40,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $274.16. 10,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,888. The company has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.