Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aureus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $310.15. 72,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,472. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

