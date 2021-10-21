Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $35.93 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 2.3% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $35,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WCN traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.31. The company had a trading volume of 33,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,440. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

