Aureus Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 1.9% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $28,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $214.12. 26,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.58.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

