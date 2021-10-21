Aureus Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,872 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Leidos accounts for 2.0% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $31,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 85,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Leidos by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,964,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Leidos by 6.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 29,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average of $100.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.