Aureus Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,354 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 4.1% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $63,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL traded down $10.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.75. 715,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,432,339. The stock has a market cap of $291.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.81 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

