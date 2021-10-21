Aureus Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $22,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Integer by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Integer by 1,798.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Integer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

ITGR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,879. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $312.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ITGR. Argus increased their target price on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,663.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.