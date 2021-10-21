Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Purchases C$49,500.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,327,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,815,940.12.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$13,400.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$6,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 14,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$9,940.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 31,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$22,940.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$72,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 18,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$13,875.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 30,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$23,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$16,600.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00.

CVE AU opened at C$0.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.85. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.23 million and a P/E ratio of -11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 25.02 and a quick ratio of 23.78.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

