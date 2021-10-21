Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIAGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aurubis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurubis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of Aurubis stock remained flat at $$37.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Primary Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Primary Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

