Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.75 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

